Romania’s Sarmizegetusa Regia ancient fortress temporarily closed to visitors

11 October 2024

The famous Sarmizegetusa Regia Dacian site in Orăştiei Mountains, Romania, will be temporarily closed to the public between October 14 and November 30 for planned works at the entrance gate. 

“During this period, works are being carried out at the entrance gate (West gate) as part of the project "Capital of Dacia - Living Museum of European Cultural Heritage.” Thus, in order not to endanger the safety of visitors during the works carried out at the West Gate (which ensures access for tourists), the site will be closed between October 14 and November 30, 2024,” announced the General Directorate of Monuments Administration and Tourist Promotion (DGAMPT) Hunedoara.

Sarmizegetusa Regia is part of the complex of Dacian fortresses in the Orăştiei Mountains. More than 67,000 tourists visited the ancient site last year, according to DGAMPT data quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo source: Facebook/DGAMPT)

