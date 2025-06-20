Culture

Western Romania: 2,000-year-old Sarmatian necropolis discovered in Timișoara

20 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Sarmatian necropolis nearly 2,000 years old was discovered after archaeological excavations were carried out at the Mehala II site in the municipality of Timișoara, in western Romania.

Researchers discovered 15 inhumation graves, most arranged in rectangular pits with rounded corners, although some no longer retain their original outline, having been disturbed by the passage of time, according to the official website of the Timiș County Directorate for Culture.

The discoveries at Mehala II shed light on an important part of the Banat region’s history, during a time when Sarmatian tribes inhabited it, between the 2nd and 4th centuries AD. 

Among the remains discovered are both children and adults, and some graves show signs of disturbances, with dislocated bones or skeletons. A particularly notable detail is represented by two graves where traces of charcoal were found, indicating the use of wooden coffins. These ancient coffins were apparently much narrower than the pits in which they had been placed.

The graves also held items of clothing, adornments, or everyday objects made of bronze, silver, bone, or clay. Archaeologists discovered buckles, rings, fibulae, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, silver coins, beads made of glass, kaolin, or amber, spindle whorls, clay vessels, and even iron knives. These items reveal social status, craftsmanship, attire, and rituals of those who lived here nearly 2,000 years ago.

"Of the 15 graves, complex 12/2021 stands out, where the skeleton of an adult was found alongside that of a child, placed near the adult’s left arm. Another remarkable grave, 4/2024, revealed a true treasure trove of objects: silver earrings near the skull, silver necklaces, amber beads, a silver fibula on the chest, bracelets, a silver coin, clay, ceramic vessels, beads made of glass or kaolin, all carefully placed next to the deceased," the specialists involved in the project also noted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DJC Timis)

Normal
Culture

Western Romania: 2,000-year-old Sarmatian necropolis discovered in Timișoara

20 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Sarmatian necropolis nearly 2,000 years old was discovered after archaeological excavations were carried out at the Mehala II site in the municipality of Timișoara, in western Romania.

Researchers discovered 15 inhumation graves, most arranged in rectangular pits with rounded corners, although some no longer retain their original outline, having been disturbed by the passage of time, according to the official website of the Timiș County Directorate for Culture.

The discoveries at Mehala II shed light on an important part of the Banat region’s history, during a time when Sarmatian tribes inhabited it, between the 2nd and 4th centuries AD. 

Among the remains discovered are both children and adults, and some graves show signs of disturbances, with dislocated bones or skeletons. A particularly notable detail is represented by two graves where traces of charcoal were found, indicating the use of wooden coffins. These ancient coffins were apparently much narrower than the pits in which they had been placed.

The graves also held items of clothing, adornments, or everyday objects made of bronze, silver, bone, or clay. Archaeologists discovered buckles, rings, fibulae, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, silver coins, beads made of glass, kaolin, or amber, spindle whorls, clay vessels, and even iron knives. These items reveal social status, craftsmanship, attire, and rituals of those who lived here nearly 2,000 years ago.

"Of the 15 graves, complex 12/2021 stands out, where the skeleton of an adult was found alongside that of a child, placed near the adult’s left arm. Another remarkable grave, 4/2024, revealed a true treasure trove of objects: silver earrings near the skull, silver necklaces, amber beads, a silver fibula on the chest, bracelets, a silver coin, clay, ceramic vessels, beads made of glass or kaolin, all carefully placed next to the deceased," the specialists involved in the project also noted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: DJC Timis)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president nominates former interim president Ilie Bolojan as PM
20 June 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom signs EUR 700 mln contract for pre-treated used cooking oil to process after 2028
20 June 2025
Business
Romania has highest share of underground economy in EU at 13.1%, EY says
19 June 2025
Travel
Heritage preservation meets hospitality at estate in Romania’s Transylvania
18 June 2025
Healthcare
Romanian College of Physicians currently developing legislative proposal for end-of-life care
18 June 2025
Defense
Romania to host NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, minister says
18 June 2025
Business
Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania
18 June 2025
Business
Therme Group and CVC partner for EUR 1 billion joint venture that includes wellness complex in Bucharest