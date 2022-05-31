Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

Sari meets Ia: Bucharest exhibition looks at garments from India, Romania

31 May 2022
Ceremonial garments, hand-sewn clothing items or printed using traditional techniques can be seen in the exhibition Sariul întâlneşte Ia (Sari meets Ia), open between June 8 and June 20 at Arcub in Bucharest.

The exhibition, curated by Iulia Gorneanu, includes items from Gorneanu’s collection of the traditional Romanian blouses (ia) and the sari collection of designer Anamaria Lazăr.

The exhibition is meant as a “visual dialogue between one of the most recognizable symbols of Indian culture, the sari, and an iconic piece of Romanian culture, ia. Both the sari and the Romanian blouse ia are items of living traditional art, which carry as an intrinsic value the history of collective memory, the genius of artisans, the memory of the women who created, wore, and passed them on.”

The exhibition can be visited between 12:00 and 20:00 at Arcub, Hanul Gabroveni - Sala Arcelor. The exhibition is closed on June 12 and June 13.

Tickets can be purchased at arcub.ro, bilet.ro, and the Arcub ticket office. 

(Illustration courtesy of Arcub)

24 May 2022
