Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:16
Business

RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned holding SAPE, which consolidates the Government's minority stakes in energy companies, plans to take over a 5MW PV park in Prahova county and expand it by another 4.5MW according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro.

The owner of the existing 5MW park (Darvari) is the Italian businessman Angelo Gruttadauria, the former majority owner and manager of the metallurgical plant Ductil Steel that he sold in 2007 to the Russian group Mechel.

Profit.ro also mentions Gruttadauria was a former business partner of the notorious "fugitive broker" Cristian Sima.

The Darvari PV park is owned by Foto Solar SRL. SAPE obtained at the end of January a provisional license for the commercial exploitation of electricity production capacities from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), following a joint application with the current owner of the Darvari park, Foto Solar.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:16
Business

RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park

09 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned holding SAPE, which consolidates the Government's minority stakes in energy companies, plans to take over a 5MW PV park in Prahova county and expand it by another 4.5MW according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro.

The owner of the existing 5MW park (Darvari) is the Italian businessman Angelo Gruttadauria, the former majority owner and manager of the metallurgical plant Ductil Steel that he sold in 2007 to the Russian group Mechel.

Profit.ro also mentions Gruttadauria was a former business partner of the notorious "fugitive broker" Cristian Sima.

The Darvari PV park is owned by Foto Solar SRL. SAPE obtained at the end of January a provisional license for the commercial exploitation of electricity production capacities from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), following a joint application with the current owner of the Darvari park, Foto Solar.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic