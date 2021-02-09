RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park

Romanian state-owned holding SAPE, which consolidates the Government's minority stakes in energy companies, plans to take over a 5MW PV park in Prahova county and expand it by another 4.5MW according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro.

The owner of the existing 5MW park (Darvari) is the Italian businessman Angelo Gruttadauria, the former majority owner and manager of the metallurgical plant Ductil Steel that he sold in 2007 to the Russian group Mechel.

Profit.ro also mentions Gruttadauria was a former business partner of the notorious "fugitive broker" Cristian Sima.

The Darvari PV park is owned by Foto Solar SRL. SAPE obtained at the end of January a provisional license for the commercial exploitation of electricity production capacities from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), following a joint application with the current owner of the Darvari park, Foto Solar.

(Photo: Pixabay)

