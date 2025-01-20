Sano group envisages EUR 20 mln investment in logistics facility near its Romanian plant

The detergent and cleaning products manufacturer Sano, owned by the family of Israeli businessman of Romanian origin Bruno Landsberg, is preparing to develop a new logistics center near its factory in the western part of Bucharest (Pantelimon), for the storage of hygiene products, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The project, aimed to address the rise in the operations of the Romanian plant, is expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2026, and the estimated value of the work is about EUR 20 million.

Sano owns a 4.2-hectare plot of land in the town of Pantelimon, near Bucharest, purchased gradually between 2005 and 2011. The Sano factory has been operating on this land since 2012.

The current factory, offices, and warehouses occupy a hall with an area of ​​about 10,000 square meters. On the remaining free land, Sano is now considering building a modern, automated logistics center intended for the storage of hygiene products, with an area of ​​9,042 square meters.

Sano Romania achieved a turnover of almost €65mn in 2023, an increase of about 20% compared to the result in 2022, and a net profit of €10.5mn, almost 3 times higher than the previous year.

Sano is the leader in the non-food market in Israel, with a 20.5% market share. The company produces everything from fabric softeners to degreasing detergents and floor cleaners.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)