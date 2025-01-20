Real Estate

Sano group envisages EUR 20 mln investment in logistics facility near its Romanian plant

20 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The detergent and cleaning products manufacturer Sano, owned by the family of Israeli businessman of Romanian origin Bruno Landsberg, is preparing to develop a new logistics center near its factory in the western part of Bucharest (Pantelimon), for the storage of hygiene products, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The project, aimed to address the rise in the operations of the Romanian plant, is expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2026, and the estimated value of the work is about EUR 20 million.

Sano owns a 4.2-hectare plot of land in the town of Pantelimon, near Bucharest, purchased gradually between 2005 and 2011. The Sano factory has been operating on this land since 2012.

The current factory, offices, and warehouses occupy a hall with an area of ​​about 10,000 square meters. On the remaining free land, Sano is now considering building a modern, automated logistics center intended for the storage of hygiene products, with an area of ​​9,042 square meters.

Sano Romania achieved a turnover of almost €65mn in 2023, an increase of about 20% compared to the result in 2022, and a net profit of €10.5mn, almost 3 times higher than the previous year.

Sano is the leader in the non-food market in Israel, with a 20.5% market share. The company produces everything from fabric softeners to degreasing detergents and floor cleaners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Sano group envisages EUR 20 mln investment in logistics facility near its Romanian plant

20 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The detergent and cleaning products manufacturer Sano, owned by the family of Israeli businessman of Romanian origin Bruno Landsberg, is preparing to develop a new logistics center near its factory in the western part of Bucharest (Pantelimon), for the storage of hygiene products, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The project, aimed to address the rise in the operations of the Romanian plant, is expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2026, and the estimated value of the work is about EUR 20 million.

Sano owns a 4.2-hectare plot of land in the town of Pantelimon, near Bucharest, purchased gradually between 2005 and 2011. The Sano factory has been operating on this land since 2012.

The current factory, offices, and warehouses occupy a hall with an area of ​​about 10,000 square meters. On the remaining free land, Sano is now considering building a modern, automated logistics center intended for the storage of hygiene products, with an area of ​​9,042 square meters.

Sano Romania achieved a turnover of almost €65mn in 2023, an increase of about 20% compared to the result in 2022, and a net profit of €10.5mn, almost 3 times higher than the previous year.

Sano is the leader in the non-food market in Israel, with a 20.5% market share. The company produces everything from fabric softeners to degreasing detergents and floor cleaners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2025
Politics
ECHR rejects Călin Georgescu’s request to suspend Romanian top court’s decision to cancel presidential elections
21 January 2025
Society
Survey: Most Romanians want their country to head West, oppose Ro-Exit idea
21 January 2025
Culture
Romanian Radu Jude’s latest feature film competes at 2025 Berlin Film Festival
21 January 2025
Startup
.lumen closes EUR 5 million round led by Catalyst Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Calin Georgescu heads poll for Romanian president, with Crin Antonescu as main challenger
21 January 2025
Energy
Romania wins EUR 256 mln arbitration with solar parks investors
21 January 2025
Business
China's Haier closes down EUR 70 mln refrigerator factory in Romania
21 January 2025
Politics
Romanian president, PM congratulate Donald Trump on returning to the White House