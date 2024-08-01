Sanador puts EUR 20 million into expanding hospital in Bucharest

Sanador, one of the largest private healthcare providers in the country, announced it was investing EUR 20 million to expand its hospital in Bucharest, Spitalul Clinic Sanador.

For this, the company acquired a building in the hospital's vicinity, on Buzești Street, close to Bucharest's Victoriei Square. The nine over-ground and two under-ground level building has a built surface of approximately 4,000 sqm. It will be connected to the hospital, thus increasing its bed capacity to close to 500 beds.

The expansion works will also cover a new accessway from Buzești Street, adding to the complex of buildings the company operates in the area, namely the Sanador Hospital, the Sanador Oncology Center, and the Sanador Buzești Clinic.

The negotiations for the purchase of the building began in 2023 and were completed in July of this year. The building will be vacated by the end of the first quarter of next year, after which it will be fitted out and adapted to serve its new purpose. The process is estimated to be completed towards the end of next year.

In addition to the hospital expansion, Sanador also plans to expand the building of its oncology center on Sevastopol Street. The expanded building will house another linear accelerator, in addition to the existing two.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of patients in Romania, and we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to provide them with the most advanced medical solutions, at home," Dr. Doris Andronescu, the general manager and owner of Sanador, said.

