BSE

 

M&A

Romanian healthcare network MedLife takes over Antares Clinic

01 July 2024

Healthcare network MedLife has acquired the group Antares Clinic, one of the most important providers of private medical services in the region of Moldova, the company announced.

Antares Clinic, which has been operating since 2006, offers services ranging from multidisciplinary consultations in more than 25 medical specialties and laboratory services to complex imaging investigations.

The group includes three large outpatient units located in the cities of Piatra Neamț, Botoșani, and Onești, all equipped with advanced imaging equipment, as well as two laboratories located in Piatra Neamț and Botoșani.

"With this acquisition, we are consolidating our position in Moldova, an area of strategic interest for us. We began contributing to the development of this market back in 2014 with the inauguration of a large clinic in the city of Iasi. We subsequently expanded our services to include outpatient care, laboratory services, and day hospitalization, offering integrated medical services to both subscribers and fee-for-service patients. With this transaction, we will extend diagnostic facilities for patients in the northeast of the country and beyond. We have the largest network of our own medical units nationwide, already present in all cities with over 150,000 inhabitants. […]. We will continue to strengthen our position and hope to announce further acquisitions by the end of the year," Mihai Marcu, the president and CEO of MedLife Group, said.

"We have been active in this market for nearly two decades and have constantly sought to improve the range of investigations, providing quality services to patients. For us, the partnership with MedLife represents an important step in the company's evolution. We are pleased to join the market-leading group, thereby aligning with high-quality standards and benefiting from its medical and management experience and expertise," doctor Dorel Cosma, a specialist in medical imaging radiology and the founder of Antares Clinic, said.

"Moreover, despite the complete acquisition of the company, the management remains intact. I am honored to continue alongside the team and contribute further to the development of this business within the MedLife Group. We have ambitious plans to expand into nearby cities," he added.

The MedLife Group ended last year with a pro forma turnover of EUR 453 million, an increase of 25% compared to 2022.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

