Sameday expands network of energy-independent easybox lockers in Romania

Romanian courier company Sameday said on Monday, February 14, that it expanded its local network of energy-independent easybox lockers to the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta, Brasov, and Sibiu. The firm aims to achieve zero carbon emissions for deliveries to easybox lockers.

Sameday currently has 10 energy-independent lockers installed in Romania. Launched two months in Bucharest, this service is now also available in Cluj, Timis, Constanta, Brasov, and Sibiu counties.

In the long run, the company aims to make the out-of-home delivery (OOH ) service a zero-carbon project by transforming all easyboxes into energy-independent lockers complemented by electric car delivery. This year alone, Sameday’s goal is for over 10% of the lockers installed in Romania to be green. The percentage is set to increase gradually every year.

Launched in 2018, the easybox service is a technological delivery solution with a low impact on the environment.

Easyboxes with minimal impact on the environment are equipped with solar panels and do not require connection to the main electrical network. They work without conventional electricity, and the internal battery that stores solar energy allows the lockers to be used even on cloudy days, providing the energy needed for automatic connection to the Sameday network.

The adoption rate of the easybox service has grown rapidly, reaching over 53% in Bucharest and over 32% in the country, the company said. Currently, there are over 2,700 units in Romania and Hungary, but Sameday representatives estimate that by the end of the year, their number will increase to 4,500.

Although the big cities were initially the first to embrace the concept of easybox, today, the demand is growing considerably in small urban areas. Most such lockers are installed in Bucharest, followed by the counties of Cluj, Ilfov, Timiș, Iasi, Constanta, Brasov, Dolj, Prahova, and Sibiu. Approximately 20% of the 2,700 units currently existing are located in smaller cities such as Bascov, Nadlac, Cugir, Beius, Sanpetru, and Murfatlar.

(Photo source: the company)