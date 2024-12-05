Salt Bank turns children's wishes into reality, together with Ingeri Pentru Suflete NGO

News from Companies

During this magical time of the year, Salt Bank, in partnership with Ingeri Pentru Suflete NGO, launches a heartfelt initiative, inviting Romanians to become Santa Claus for children from underprivileged backgrounds. Between December 4 and 21, 2024, anyone can help fulfill the children's wishes by making donations that transform their letters to Santa into true moments of joy.

Adopt a letter for Santa, and Salt Bank will multiply your donation

Until December 21, 2024, Salt Bank will publish a daily letter from a disadvantaged child to Santa Claus on its official social media pages. These letters often reveal heartfelt wishes, ranging from basic necessities like a new door for their home or firewood for heating to food for a Christmas dinner.

Those who read the letters and want to donate to fulfill the children's dreams are invited to access www.salt.bank/doneaza, where you can find the full details of the campaign, including the IBAN account of the Ingeri Pentru Suflete NGO. During the "magic hours" of Christmas, Salt Bank will multiply the donations received, so that the campaign supports the fulfillment of dreams for as many children as possible. For example, on December 6, Saint Nicholas Day, between 12:00 and 14:00, all donations will be doubled by Salt Bank. Additionally, on December 8 and 15, between 11:00 and 13:00, but also on December 21, between 10:00 and 12:00, donations will be multiplied by 150%.

“At Salt Bank, we believe the true magic of Christmas lies in spreading joy to those who need it most. This first Christmas, we wanted to bring a spark of happiness to the lives of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them feel the warmth and beauty of this season. Every small act of kindness and every moment of attention counts, and together, we can bring love and joy to those who need it most ", said Gabriela Nistor, CEO of Salt Bank.

Warm meals and decorated Christmas trees for families in need

In addition to the support offered by the community and the multiplication of donations, Salt Bank will bring another touch of Christmas magic to the 18 families in need and to the children in an orphanage. Thus, the bank will provide warm holiday meals and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, so that these families can feel the joy and warmth of the holidays with their loved ones.

"Many times, when reading the letters of the children we support, I am struck by the maturity of their wishes. Yet, every bit of support we receive brings us closer to changing their life stories, investing in a better future for them and the society we all share, while giving them the chance to enjoy their childhood. We are deeply grateful to our partners at Salt Bank who understand that the magic of Christmas grows stronger when people work together. Together, we show these children that they are not alone, that their dreams matter and that their future can be different" - Alexandra Timar, president of Ingeri Pentru Suflete NGO.

Give a like or share Salt Bank’s posts and donate to turn the wishes of underprivileged children into reality. Every donation brings them closer to experiencing the magic of Christmas and strengthens their belief that Santa has not forgotten them. For more details, visit www.salt.bank/doneaza.

Salt Bank is more than a neobank; it is the future of digital banking in Romania, ready to provide financial services to Romanian citizens at international standards, with a strong focus on technology and regulatory compliance. Salt Bank, headquartered in Romania, is wholly owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group – the largest bank in SEE.

Asociația Îngeri Pentru Suflete is dedicated to supporting children, families and the elderly from disadvantaged backgrounds. With a network of over 300 volunteers and projects nationwide, the organization runs six major annual campaigns that have reached over 60,000 people to date. The association's mission is to combat school dropout rates, provide essential support and drive generational change in communities across Romania.

*This is a press release.