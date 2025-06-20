Salt Bank Appoints Vikram Tikoo as Chief Technology Officer

News from Companies

Salt Bank has appointed Vikram Tikoo as its new Chief Technology Officer, marking a significant step forward in the company's pursuit of its digital banking vision. The appointment will take effect once approved by the National Bank of Romania.

Vikram has extensive international experience delivering technology solutions on a global scale. He will help enhance Salt Bank’s existing infrastructure, making it more agile, secure and ready to meet tomorrow's demands.

“Not only does he resonate with our values, but he also brings valuable international experience that will help us move forward with our ambitious plans. His appointment is an important step for Salt — he has real IT know-how and a genuine understanding of what leadership means. As such, Vikram will play a decisive role in shaping and strengthening our digital banking system — but always in a way that reflects our vision of banking, as you want,” said Gabriela Nistor, CEO of Salt Bank.

Vikram's main objective is to strengthen Salt Bank's strategic direction to enable rapid growth. In his new role, he will oversee the integration of advanced technologies to ensure the platform’s scalability and security while supporting the expansion of its product and service offerings.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Salt Bank at a time when technological innovation is redefining the future of banking. My goal is to strengthen the digital infrastructure so that we can keep pace with the bank’s rapid expansion, increase our agility, and provide customers with simple, relevant solutions,” said Vikram Tikoo.

Salt Bank operates on a cutting-edge tech stack, built entirely on modern, secure, and scalable technologies. With no legacy systems or outdated infrastructure, the bank relies on cloud-native architecture, microservices, and automated solutions aligned with the latest industry standards. This approach enables it to innovate quickly, launch products with agility, and deliver a reliable digital experience for customers.

Even so, Salt Bank is a carefully balanced mix of technology and empathy — something that’s clearly reflected in its team of nearly 400 employees. One-third work in IT, as expected from a digital player, while another third are part of the Care Center – a detail that says a lot about the approach of Romania’s first fully digital bank.

“We don’t automate just because we can. At Salt Bank, technology steps in where it brings real value, and people stay where they truly matter – when empathy, creativity, intuition, and real-time solutions are needed. That’s how we make sure we offer the kind of experience customers expect from their bank today,” said Gabriela Nistor.

Over 20 Years of Global Experience in Tech and Innovation

Vikram Tikoo has built a strong career in senior leadership roles at top fintech companies. He has managed international teams and driven complex initiatives across Europe, Asia, and North America. In 2023, Technology Magazine named him one of the Top 10 CIOs in the UK and Ireland in recognition of his tech leadership achievements.

Before joining Salt Bank, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Fiserv, one of the world’s leading fintech providers. In this role, he developed technology strategies and led digital transformation projects on a global scale.