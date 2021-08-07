Procedures for listing Romanian salt company Salrom begin

The procedures for listing the state-owned salt company Salrom (National Salt Company) shares were approved on July 5, the Romanian minister of economy Claudiu Năsui announced.

“Specifically, we will be able to buy and sell shares at Salrom on the Stock Exchange openly and transparently. The listing on the stock exchange is a very good thing for the company, it means transparency, clear rules and, most importantly, access to private investors,” the minister said, according to Bursa. The procedures will take at least a year, he added.

But the reforms at the company already started, minister Nasui announced. The new management has already begun the procedures for expanding the activity in the area of graphite exploitation. This will allow Romania to expand industrial activities and be part of the batteries production chain.

Currently, the Ministry of Economy owns 51% of Salrom, and Fondul Proprietatea owns 49% of the National Salt Company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)