Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 08:33
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Procedures for listing Romanian salt company Salrom begin

08 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The procedures for listing the state-owned salt company Salrom (National Salt Company) shares were approved on July 5, the Romanian minister of economy Claudiu Năsui announced.

“Specifically, we will be able to buy and sell shares at Salrom on the Stock Exchange openly and transparently. The listing on the stock exchange is a very good thing for the company, it means transparency, clear rules and, most importantly, access to private investors,” the minister said, according to Bursa. The procedures will take at least a year, he added.

But the reforms at the company already started, minister Nasui announced. The new management has already begun the procedures for expanding the activity in the area of graphite exploitation. This will allow Romania to expand industrial activities and be part of the batteries production chain.

Currently, the Ministry of Economy owns 51% of Salrom, and Fondul Proprietatea owns 49% of the National Salt Company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 08:33
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Procedures for listing Romanian salt company Salrom begin

08 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The procedures for listing the state-owned salt company Salrom (National Salt Company) shares were approved on July 5, the Romanian minister of economy Claudiu Năsui announced.

“Specifically, we will be able to buy and sell shares at Salrom on the Stock Exchange openly and transparently. The listing on the stock exchange is a very good thing for the company, it means transparency, clear rules and, most importantly, access to private investors,” the minister said, according to Bursa. The procedures will take at least a year, he added.

But the reforms at the company already started, minister Nasui announced. The new management has already begun the procedures for expanding the activity in the area of graphite exploitation. This will allow Romania to expand industrial activities and be part of the batteries production chain.

Currently, the Ministry of Economy owns 51% of Salrom, and Fondul Proprietatea owns 49% of the National Salt Company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted