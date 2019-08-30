Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/30/2019 - 08:57
Business
Sales of electo-IT goods in Romania slightly up in first half of 2019
30 August 2019
The Romanian market for technical consumer goods reached, in the first half of the year, a value of EUR 1.4 billion, marking a modest advance of about 2% compared to the same period of last year, according to a GfK study.

The segment with the best performance is that of phablets (smartphones with screens wider than 5.6 inches), with an increase of almost 115% compared to the first half of 2018 and a value of EUR 498 million.

The segment of traditional and smart mobile phones with screens smaller than 5.6 inches has in contrast decreased by over 75%, to EUR 92 million euros.

The faint overall advance of the market was achieved amid the background of large and small household appliances growing by double digit rates (+14% and +12% respectively) stimulated by the state subsidies program aimed at replacing the old appliances with environment-friendly equipment.

The sales of large appliances thus reached EUR 283 million, and the sales of small appliances were EUR 105 million.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

