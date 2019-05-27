Half of grants given in Romania for replacing home appliances exhausted in first three hours

Half of the budget earmarked this year by the Romanian Government for the house appliances replacement, in amount of RON 40 million (EUR 8.4 mln), was exhausted within three and a half hours of the start of the sign-up session, according to real-time data posted on the website of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM), quoted by Economica.net.

However, the procedure encourages people to sign-up even if they decide to give up afterward. The vouchers not used within 15 days become void, and others are issued to potential buyers.

According to the Environment Ministry, 55,578 vouchers were reserved in three hours, of which 24,853 for TVs, 10,830 for refrigerators, 9,959 for washing machines, 5,094 for dishwashers and 4,842 for air conditioners.

The Government grant vouchers for TVs and dishwashers for the first time this year. The voucher for scrapping an old TV set to buy a new one is RON 500 (EUR 105) and for dishwashers - RON 400 (EUR 84).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)