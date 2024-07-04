Romanians mainly focus on salary when choosing a job, survey reveals

Salary, work-life balance, and a good relationship with the manager are, in this order, the criteria that matter most to Romanians when it comes to choosing a job. These are the findings of an annual study carried out by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, The Stepstone Group, and eJobs.ro - The Network's partner in the Romanian market.

Things are different at the global level, the same source revealed, as employees place the highest value on job stability. Also globally, the second most important element is work-life balance, followed by pay.

In the ranking made by Romanian employees, stability at work only comes in fourth place.

Other aspects Romanians consider when choosing a job are the relationship with colleagues, feeling appreciated for their work, professional development opportunities, feeling their work has meaning, the employer's reputation, and the number of days of leave they have within the company.

Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs.ro commented: "Interestingly, we do not find extra-salary benefits on this list, which shows us that Romanians have recently rethought their career and job approach. The importance of salary cannot be surpassed, but beyond this criterion, all the others that weigh heavily in the eyes of employees are related to relationships, organizational culture, and reputation rather than concrete material incentives."

The study was conducted between October and December 2023 on a sample of 150,000 respondents from 185 countries, including Romania, which provided answers from 1,047 participants. The responses were collected by The Network, along with internationally affiliated recruitment platforms, and processed by Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

At this moment, 25,000 jobs are listed on eJobs.ro, a leading recruitment platform in Romania.

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)