Translogjobs.ro, the first platform in Romania dedicated exclusively to job ads in transport and logistics, has been officially launched.

The platform was created to meet the specific needs of this industry, promising to optimize the recruitment process and facilitate the meeting of employers and candidates.

Over 50% of companies in the transport and logistics sector found suitable candidates within the first two weeks of posting their job ads, according to the company’s press release.

Ciprian Coroian, the founder of Translogjobs.ro, has extensive expertise in the transport and logistics field. He noticed the lack of a centralized solution for posting job advertisements in this sector.

"I noticed that the transport and logistics industry needed a dedicated platform where companies could post all job vacancies in one place and where qualified candidates or those interested in a career in this field could easily find opportunities," he said.

Romania’s logistics industry has faced a shortage of personnel for several years, along with issues related to retention and high turnover rates. The biggest problem is with drivers, but the logistics side also faces similar issues, even though salaries are extremely attractive. A professional driver can earn between EUR 1,700 and 3,500, and depending on the specifics of the transport, salaries can be even higher.

In 2023, Romania registered 27,000 unfilled driver positions, while at the European level, the deficit was 220,000 jobs, representing 7% of the total available positions. Forecasts for 2024 indicate an increase in this percentage to 11%.

The development of Translogjobs.ro took approximately 7 months and involved an initial investment of EUR 20,000, with a final estimate of EUR 55,000-60,000.

"We have developed functionalities that facilitate quick access to desired jobs. Users can set their profile to 'looking for opportunities' when they are looking for a new job. In this way, companies with active jobs on the platform can see their contact details and reach out to them directly," stated Ciprian Coroian.

Companies can also post ads with a visible phone number, allowing direct contact and eliminating the need for initial CV screening.

In the first year, Translogjobs.ro aims to reach 1,500 candidate users and register 100 new advertisements monthly in the next three months, with a final goal of over 3,000 users and 500 registered companies by the end of the year. Currently, there are over 700 active candidates on the platform looking for job opportunities.

