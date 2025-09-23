Salaries in Romania range from EUR 800 to EUR 7,000 as labor market splits, study shows

Salaries in Romania this year show sharp contrasts, with international truck drivers earning up to EUR 3,000 (RON 15,000) a month while top executive roles in IT and finance can reach EUR 7,000 (RON 35,000), according to a labor market analysis published by HR firm Prohuman APT. Meanwhile, the average wages in many counties remain stuck around EUR 800 (RON 4,000) net per month.

The report, marking the company’s 30 years in Romania, highlights a fragmented job market where demand for highly skilled labor outpaces supply.

Bucharest leads the rankings with an average net salary of roughly EUR 1,300 (RON 6,749), followed by Cluj at EUR 1,250 (RON 6,335), and Timiș at some EUR 1,150 (RON 5,755). By contrast, counties such as Vrancea, Vâlcea, and Vaslui hover near the EUR 800 (RON 4,000) mark.

Technical trades without university degrees continue to offer solid pay. Welders and CNC operators typically earn between EUR 900 and EUR 1,100 (RON 4,500–5,500), while electricians can make EUR 1,200 to EUR 1,600 (RON 6,000–8,000) depending on region and industry.

In transport, international truck drivers consistently earn around EUR 1,800 (RON 9,000) and can reach EUR 3,000 (RON 15,000) on more complex routes.

White-collar roles dominate the upper end of the spectrum. AI and machine learning engineers earn between EUR 3,000 and EUR 5,000 (RON 15,000–25,000), while senior roles such as chief technology officers and finance directors command up to EUR 7,000 (RON 35,000).

At the entry level, junior programmers earn EUR 1,500–2,500 (RON 7,500–12,500) per month, and multilingual customer support staff in cities such as Brașov start at EUR 1,300 (RON 6,500).

“In 2025, salaries in certain industries did not see a significant evolution, only a slight, natural increase meant to somewhat cover inflation. Most companies maintained annual pay rises, but without any major hikes,” explained Ionela Borsan, Recruitment Manager.

Recruitment remains a challenge, Prohuman APT specialists also said. Blue-collar jobs that once took two weeks to fill now often require four to six weeks in cities like Brașov, while IT and technical positions can take two to three months. In Bucharest, specialist roles can remain open for up to 90 days.

CEO Sorina Donisa stated that younger generations are pushing companies to adapt, rejecting rigid schedules in favor of flexibility and growth opportunities.

Industries such as transport and technology are driving salaries upward, while healthcare and construction remain under pressure from staff shortages.

“The companies that win the race for talent are those offering competitive salaries, flexibility, and faster hiring processes,” Donisa said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bacho12345/Dreamstime.com)