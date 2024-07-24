Business

Saint-Gobain opens new EUR 50 mln plasterboard plant in central Romania

24 July 2024

French group Saint-Gobain has successfully launched its second plasterboard production plant in Turda, central Romania. This milestone follows extensive production tests initiated at the end of last year and the completion of a detailed handover program. 

The new line, which represents an investment exceeding EUR 50 million, spans 14,000 sqm and includes advanced equipment for grinding, calcinating, plate forming, drying, and stacking plasterboard. 

This modern technology enhances production speed and capacity while prioritizing energy efficiency, aligning with Saint-Gobain's commitment to sustainable building materials. The new line operates with lower specific energy consumption for both calcination and drying processes. 

"This new line, operating at optimal parameters, marks a significant step towards enhancing our production efficiency and expanding our product range to better serve our growing customer base," said Ovidiu Păscuțiu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Group in Romania. 

The increased production capacity is expected to create over 100 new jobs, boosting local and regional economic opportunities. Additionally, Saint-Gobain plans to explore exporting products manufactured in Turda to neighboring countries. 

Saint-Gobain continues to strengthen its presence in Romania, employing around 2,000 people across 14 industrial sites.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ricochet69/Dreamstime.com)

