Over 1 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saint George’s Day

Over one million Romanians celebrate their name day on April 23, honoring Saint George (Sfântului Gheorghe in Romanian), one of the most venerated saints in Orthodox Christianity.

According to the General Directorate for Persons Records, quoted by Agerpres, the most common male names associated with this celebration include Gheorghe (402,099), George (159,761), and Georgian (29,408). Among women, names like Georgiana (155,949), Georgeta (114,809), and Gheorghița (24,212) are most prevalent.

Saint George’s Day is widely observed across Romania, blending Christian customs with centuries-old folk traditions. In popular belief, the saint is seen as a guardian of time and a symbol of nature’s rebirth, with the holiday marking the true arrival of spring.

Churches across the country are expected to hold special services, with many Romanians lighting candles and donating food in memory of loved ones.

“It is a day for peace, reflection, and helping those in need,” Father Gabriel Cazacu from Cașin Monastery in Bucharest told Digi24. “People are encouraged to rest, attend church, and give alms.”

Traditional rural customs associated with the holiday include lighting fires, making loud noises to ward off evil spirits, and sprinkling water on fields to protect crops. Homes are often decorated with greenery such as lovage and lilac flowers, believed to offer spiritual protection.

In some regions, it is still customary for people to bathe in rivers before sunrise, a ritual said to bring health and wash away sins. The day also marks the beginning of the season for collecting medicinal plants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)