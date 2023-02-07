Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Cyber security company Safetech Innovations moves to Bucharest Exchange’s main market

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company present on the capital market since 2021, debuted on February 6 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market under the stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market.

Safetech Innovations had, at the time of the transfer, a capitalization of RON 216 million.

The company specializes exclusively in providing cybersecurity services and solutions to local and international companies. Also, Safetech is present in three countries through the offices opened in Bucharest, London and Abu Dhabi.

This year it aims to open an office in the United States of America as well. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Cyber security company Safetech Innovations moves to Bucharest Exchange’s main market

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company present on the capital market since 2021, debuted on February 6 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market under the stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market.

Safetech Innovations had, at the time of the transfer, a capitalization of RON 216 million.

The company specializes exclusively in providing cybersecurity services and solutions to local and international companies. Also, Safetech is present in three countries through the offices opened in Bucharest, London and Abu Dhabi.

This year it aims to open an office in the United States of America as well. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says