Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company present on the capital market since 2021, debuted on February 6 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market under the stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market.

Safetech Innovations had, at the time of the transfer, a capitalization of RON 216 million.

The company specializes exclusively in providing cybersecurity services and solutions to local and international companies. Also, Safetech is present in three countries through the offices opened in Bucharest, London and Abu Dhabi.

This year it aims to open an office in the United States of America as well.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)