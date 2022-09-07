Ryanair and Wizz Air promise rescue flight tariffs for stranded Blue Air passengers

Blue Air’s decision to suspend all of its flights out of Romania left thousands stranded in several airports in the country, but competing airline carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair moved in to fill the gap, offering rescue flights and special tariffs to abandoned Blue Air passengers.

Blue Air is the biggest privately-owned airline in Romania and operates numerous flights out of the country. Roughly 2,000 passengers that should have boarded Blue Air flights in Bucharest and Cluj were impacted by the airline’s decision. In response, competing carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air promised assistance to the affected Blue Air passengers.

Tickets for Wizz Air and Ryanair’s rescue flights have special tariffs starting at EUR 49.99, which can be secured through their websites.

Wizz Air launched a special page dedicated to stranded Blue Air passengers, who can buy their tickets using the code Blue Air. Ryanair, in turn, said that its rescue tickets can be bought for flights that take off by October 31. The tickets, however, must be acquired until September 9 at midnight.

Ryanair has launched rescue flights after competing airlines canceled their usual routes before. Back in June of this year, the company launched 200 flights from UK airports to Europe, catering to British holidaymakers whose flights were canceled by BA, easyJet, and TUI. Ryanair called the operation “Saving Summer Holidays for UK Families.”

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)