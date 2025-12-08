Ruxandra Băndilă takes over as executive director of Foreign Investors Council

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) has appointed Ruxandra Băndilă as its executive director.

Băndilă will coordinate FIC's activity and "will contribute to strengthening the dialogue with authorities, consolidating the organization's positioning as a reliable partner in promoting a stable and predictable business environment, as well as supporting Romania's becoming a competitive and attractive destination for investments."

She previously served as FIC's executive director for approximately five years. She coordinated the social and economic department of the United Nations Development Program and served as director on a World Bank project. In the private sector, she held key roles in PricewaterhouseCoopers Romania and South Eastern Europe, where she led the marketing strategy and business development. She was also director of strategy and development at Lafarge and director of operations at CRH. Since 2019, she has led the marketing and business development department at Deloitte Romania and later at the Central European level.

"I strongly believe that an open dialogue, development of effective public policies, and collaboration between the private sector and authorities are essential for a business environment that allows companies to generate economic growth," Băndilă said.

"The appointment of Ruxandra Băndilă as executive director represents a strategic step for the organization. Her expertise in strategy, business development, and public affairs will strengthen FIC's mission to contribute to economic growth through a stable and competitive investment environment," said Gilles Ballot, president of the Foreign Investors Council.

FIC gathers approximately 110 of the largest companies in the country, with a cumulative turnover representing approximately 26% of the gross domestic product, the organization said.

(Photo: Foreign Investors Council )

