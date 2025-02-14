Russian drone fragments found on Romanian territory as attacks on Ukraine continue

Romanian authorities have discovered new fragments of Russian drones on national territory, the Ministry of Defense announced on February 13. The drones, identified as Geran-1 and Geran-2 models used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure, were found near the border.

A team of specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted investigations in two separate areas where the drone debris was located.

The first site was found approximately 5 km west of Reni, Ukraine, and less than 1 km from the left bank of the Danube. The second impact site was located about 500 meters from the river and around 5 km south of Reni.

According to the investigation, both drones were carrying explosive payloads that detonated upon impact with the ground. Fortunately, the debris landed outside inhabited areas, and no infrastructure on Romanian soil was affected.

Investigators have collected evidence from both locations for further analysis.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense condemned Russia's overnight attacks on Ukraine, near the border with Romania, stating they were "unjustified and in serious violation of international law."

Romania's armed forces continue to monitor the country's airspace and investigate potential security risks. Authorities have also kept NATO allies informed in real-time and remain in constant contact regarding the situation.

In related news, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday morning, February 14, that a Russian drone struck the destroyed nuclear power plant at Chernobyl on Thursday night. According to CNN, Ukraine's State Emergency Service later said that the radiation background limits remain within normal limits.

"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"The shelter at the Chornobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished. As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant," he added.

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.



This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025

