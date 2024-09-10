Fragments of a Russian-made drone were detected on Monday, September 9, by specialists near the town of Periprava, Tulcea county, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced.

Teams from MApN, in cooperation with specialists from the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investigated the proximity of the town of Periprava, Tulcea county, from where they picked up fragments of a drone of Russian origin, and they will be expertized, according to legal procedures, the ministry’s press release reads.

On Sunday, MApN teams carried out search actions for possible fragments of drones that fell as a result of the attacks carried out by Russian forces on some civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine, in the proximity of the border with Romania.

The Romanian ministry said that research actions would also be carried out in the vicinity of Caraorman in the next period, where another possible area of impact had been reported, Digi24 reported.

A drone launched by Russia crossed Romanian airspace during the night of September 7 to 8 and was spotted and followed by NATO fighter jets.

