Justice

Russia hands Most Wanted criminal back to Romania

19 May 2026

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Vasile Rodideal, a 65-year-old Romanian included in the international Most Wanted category, was brought back to the country on Monday, May 18, from Russia by the Romanian Police.

Originally from the Republic of Moldova, the man was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for forming an organized crime group, possession of military ammunition, incitement to murder, and other offenses, according to official sources.

Rodideal fled Romania in 2009. He left Romania despite having a travel ban and remained in hiding for several years. He lived in Russia under the name Vasili Ivanovich Kravtsov, after receiving a passport with this name in 2018, according to court documents.

The wanted felon was arrested in Moscow after a decade-long hunt by Interpol. He was extradited following cooperation through the International Police Cooperation Center within the Romanian Police and judicial authorities, together with authorities from several states. 

After his return, Rodideal was taken to a detention facility for enforcement of the prison sentence.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Russia hands Most Wanted criminal back to Romania

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vasile Rodideal, a 65-year-old Romanian included in the international Most Wanted category, was brought back to the country on Monday, May 18, from Russia by the Romanian Police.

Originally from the Republic of Moldova, the man was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for forming an organized crime group, possession of military ammunition, incitement to murder, and other offenses, according to official sources.

Rodideal fled Romania in 2009. He left Romania despite having a travel ban and remained in hiding for several years. He lived in Russia under the name Vasili Ivanovich Kravtsov, after receiving a passport with this name in 2018, according to court documents.

The wanted felon was arrested in Moscow after a decade-long hunt by Interpol. He was extradited following cooperation through the International Police Cooperation Center within the Romanian Police and judicial authorities, together with authorities from several states. 

After his return, Rodideal was taken to a detention facility for enforcement of the prison sentence.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas|Dreamstime.com)

Normal

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