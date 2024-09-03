Events

Third edition of Bucharest’s Run for Life charity event raises funds for maternity center

03 September 2024

The Life Call Association will organize the third edition of the Run for Life charity sports event this fall to raise funds for the construction of the Maternal Life Call Center, a space dedicated to supporting pregnant women in crisis situations. The event will be held on October 5 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Run for Life includes 10km, 5km, and 3km running races for adults, as well as special runs for children. 

Registrations are open online until October 4 at midnight, and participants who register by September 24 will receive technical shirts included in the participation kit. On the day of the event, registrations will only be possible for children's races.

The start is scheduled for 9 am on October 5 at the entrance of the National Arena stadium from Maior Ion Coravu Street.

"There will be more than 70 prizes from sponsors, and every step taken in this race will bring a better future for the mothers and children supported by the Life Call Association," the organizers said.

The Maternal Life Call Center will provide psychological counseling, emotional support, specialized medical care, education, and vocational retraining for pregnant women in need. Those who can't attend the event can support the Life Call Association's effort with a donation here

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

