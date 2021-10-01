Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand

01 October 2021
The restaurants, bars, and gyms will remain open in the administrative units with a Covid incidence rate of over 6 per thousand - but only for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced after the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) where new rules were passed to address the fourth Covid wave. These venues, as well as cinemas and performance halls, remain open at 50% of the capacity.

"People with a negative test will no longer be allowed to enter because in their case there is a high risk of getting infected," PM Citu announced, quoted by G4media.

The night curfew in cities with an incidence of over 6 per thousand (including Bucharest and several first-tier cities at this time) was also waived for the vaccinated ones as well as those recovered from Covid. However, all people, vaccinated or not, must wear masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces in cities with an incidence of over 6 per thousand.

Romania has a very low vaccination rate of some 30%, and the new strategy seems to be aimed at improving it.

PM Citu also said that in the meeting of the CNSU it was also decided that the schools should not go online even in case of an incidence of over 6 per thousand in the respective administrative unit. CNSU also approved the use of rapid non-invasive antigen tests performed from the saliva test for students, teachers.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

COVID
Normal
