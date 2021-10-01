New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand

The restaurants, bars, and gyms will remain open in the administrative units with a Covid incidence rate of over 6 per thousand - but only for people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced after the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) where new rules were passed to address the fourth Covid wave. These venues, as well as cinemas and performance halls, remain open at 50% of the capacity.

"People with a negative test will no longer be allowed to enter because in their case there is a high risk of getting infected," PM Citu announced, quoted by G4media.

The night curfew in cities with an incidence of over 6 per thousand (including Bucharest and several first-tier cities at this time) was also waived for the vaccinated ones as well as those recovered from Covid. However, all people, vaccinated or not, must wear masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces in cities with an incidence of over 6 per thousand.

Romania has a very low vaccination rate of some 30%, and the new strategy seems to be aimed at improving it.

PM Citu also said that in the meeting of the CNSU it was also decided that the schools should not go online even in case of an incidence of over 6 per thousand in the respective administrative unit. CNSU also approved the use of rapid non-invasive antigen tests performed from the saliva test for students, teachers.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

