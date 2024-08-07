Accelerator Rubik Garage opens applications for this year’s edition

Rubik Hub has opened the application period for the seventh edition of the accelerator Rubik Garage, designed for tech startups from Central and Southeastern Europe.

The program supports startups to boost revenue, expand into new markets, and attract investments.

Eligible startups must have a functional MVP and use technology to address problems innovatively. Teams should consist of at least two members.

While all verticals are welcome, B2B startups in the fields of medtech, deeptech, cybersecurity, and edtech will have an advantage in the selection process, the program said.

The startup with the highest potential will have the chance to receive a Tech for Equity investment from Fortech Products. The program runs from September 17 to November 28, in a hybrid format. Applications are open until September 3. Participation is free of charge.

Rubik Hub is part of the North-East Regional Development Agency. It aims to support startups in their global growth “within an environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and collaboration.”

(Photo: Kantver/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com