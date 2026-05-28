Royal Charity Concert to return in October to support young artists from Romania and Moldova

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation announced the 17th edition of the Royal Charity Concert, scheduled to take place on October 25 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. The annual gala event will be held in the presence of Romania’s Royal Family and aims to raise funds for scholarships supporting young artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

This year’s edition will feature opera performances by baritone Mihai Damian and soprano Georgiana Dumitru, accompanied by the Camerata Regală under the baton of conductor Tiberiu Soare.

Damian, a soloist with the Romanian National Opera Cluj-Napoca, won several awards at the 2025 Operalia international singing competition chaired by Plácido Domingo. Meanwhile, Dumitru, a soloist at the National Opera Bucharest, is a former scholarship recipient of the foundation’s Young Talents program, which supports emerging musicians and visual artists with limited financial means.

The funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorships will support the Young Talents national scholarship program, which has provided 506 scholarships, mentoring opportunities, and promotion programs since its launch in 2009. Starting in 2026, the program has expanded to include young artists from the Republic of Moldova aged between 18 and 24.

Tickets for the October concert are already available online, while donations can also be made through the foundation’s website.

The organization also called on companies to support the initiative through sponsorship packages or by redirecting part of their taxes through Romania’s fiscal mechanism before the June 25 deadline.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)