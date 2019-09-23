EP asks Romanian candidate for EC seat to clear up wealth statement inconsistencies

Romania’s candidate for the transport portfolio in the Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen, Social Democrat Rovana Plumb, has to clear up the discrepancies in her wealth statement before her hearing in the Environment committee of the European Parliament on October 2, Digi24 reported, partly quoting German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In brief, the problems are related to two large-size loans Rovana Plumb took from individuals, which she later donated to the Social Democrat Party (PSD). At least one of the two lenders has apparently received certain benefits (positions in public administration and state companies) following the loans extended to Plumb.

She has also donated to PSD almost her entire income received as MP (EUR 14,000 in 2016). She also has a EUR 800,000 loan from BRD Societe Generale, taken in 2007, to be repaid by 2030, not included in the wealth statement files for the European Parliament. The monthly installment for such a loan should be around EUR 3,500 per month.

"These inconsistencies must be clarified before moving on with the appointment process," said MEP Daniel Freund (Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance).

The Green Party considers the time to consider conflicts of interest too short: "It needs an independent investigation authority that prevents European top jobs being filled with dubious politicians," Freund stated.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rovana Plumb)