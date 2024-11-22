Romanian forestry authority plans to plant 3 million saplings in autumn reforestation campaign

Romsilva, Romania’s national forestry authority, announced that it will plant approximately 3 million forest saplings during the autumn reforestation campaign, regenerating 2,096 hectares of forest land.

The state authority noted that soil preparation works were carried out before the start of the autumn campaign, and that the required forest saplings were harvested and prepared in nurseries.

"Additionally, during the autumn reforestation campaign, current completion works will be carried out on 218 hectares of forest land, and restoration works will take place on 327 hectares of plantations affected by natural calamities. In this campaign, reforestation sites are concentrated primarily in lowland areas in the southern part of the country and regions in the Danube Plain and Delta," the company further stated, cited by News.ro.

The forest regeneration program aims to include 12,047 hectares this year across the two reforestation campaigns - spring and autumn. Of this total, 8,158 hectares will be naturally regenerated, and 3,889 hectares will be regenerated through reforestation works.

"During the spring reforestation campaign, the National Forestry Authority – Romsilva regenerated 10,552 hectares of state-owned public forests, including 7,462 hectares through natural regeneration and 3,090 hectares through artificial regeneration. Additionally, completion works were carried out on 2,177 hectares, and plantation restoration works were performed on 381 hectares. A total of 20.8 million forest saplings were used for all these works, including reforestation, completion, and restoration efforts," the company stated.

Over the past five years, the National Forestry Authority – Romsilva has regenerated 72,330 hectares of state-owned public forests with roughly 132 million saplings.

Romsilva manages approximately 3.13 million hectares of forests, representing about 48% of the country’s total, and provides forestry services for approximately one million hectares of forests under other forms of ownership.

