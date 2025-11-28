Environment

Romania’s forestry authority Romsilva puts 16,000 Christmas trees up for sale

28 November 2025

Romania’s National Forest Administration, or Romsilva, announced that it is putting over 16,000 Christmas trees up for sale over the winter in a press release published on Thursday, November 27.

The trees can be purchased directly from the offices of the forestry districts. Prices range between RON 17 (EUR 3.3) for a spruce up to 1.3 meters in height and RON 39 (EUR 7.6) for a fir between 2 and 3 meters in height. 

Of the over 16,000 trees, 13,462 are firs, and another 2,953 are spruce or other conifer species. Most of the Christmas trees come from specialized plantations, from Romsilva’s forest nurseries, with a smaller number harvested from naturally regenerated forest areas with excessive density, which require thinning operations.

Christmas trees are sold at the offices of forestry districts in mountain and hill areas, where there are forest nurseries producing conifer seedlings and coniferous forests. If Romsilva units sell Christmas trees in markets or other designated locations, transportation, handling, and storage costs will be included additionally in the final sale price.

According to Romsilva, the directorates and forestry districts will prioritize public requests through direct sales, and sales to companies will only be done within the limits of the surplus. Requests for trees taller than 3 meters are considered special orders, and the price will be approved by the management committee of the forestry directorate.

Romsilva manages 3.13 million hectares of forests owned by the state and provides forestry services for approximately one million hectares of forests in other forms of ownership. It also handles 22 national and natural parks, with a cumulative area of over 850,000 hectares, as well as 12 state horse farms.

(Photo source: Romsilva on Facebook)

Normal

