Romgaz reports 13% y/y higher sales in H1 despite stagnating output

State-owned Romgaz (BVB: SNG) sold 2.52 billion cubic meters of natural gas from domestic production in the first six months of the year, 12.55% above the level of the same period in 2024, according to the operational report from the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company's financial report will be published on August 14.

Hydrocarbon production was 16.19 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up 0.4% compared to the first half of last year. Out of this, the crude natural gas extracted amounted to 15.98 million boe, down 0.05% year-on-year and condensate production reached about 210,000 boe, which means a jump of almost 53% compared to H1/2024.

In contrast, electricity production decreased by 24.2%, to 341.5 GWh.

In the "stocks" chapter, the natural gas producer and supplier increased its injections into underground storage facilities by 13.3%, to 929.7 million cubic meters, while extraction from the facilities increased by 27%, to 1,249.5 million cubic meters.

(Photo: Virgil Popescu on Facebook)

