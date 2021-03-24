Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz proposes 5.4% dividend yield

24 March 2021
Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (SNG) proposes a gross dividend per share of RON 1.79 from last year’s net profit and retained earnings from previous years.

The estimated dividend yield is 5.4%, based on the closing price of RON 32.75 per share on Tuesday, March 23. Romgaz’s shares are up 16.5% since the beginning of this year.

The company wants to pay total dividends worth RON 690 mln (EUR 141 mln), of which RON 628 mln from the 2020 net profit (RON 1.25 bln in total) and RON 61.7 mln from retained earnings. The bulk of the dividends will go to the state, which owns 70% of the company through the Energy Ministry.

The dividend proposed by Romgaz is slightly higher than last year (RON 1.61 per share), but significantly lower than in previous years. For example, in 2019, the company paid a dividend of RON 4.17 per share.

Starting last year, the Government has been less demanding with state-controlled companies, which have reduced their dividend payout ratios.

Another example is gas transporter Transgaz (TGN), which plans to distribute only 55% of its 2020 net profit to the shareholders (RON 96 mln out of RON 175 mln). The dividend per share at Transgaz is RON 8.14, 48% lower compared to last year (RON 15.47). The dividend yield in this case is 2.8%.

Transgaz’s shares went down 1.7% on Tuesday after the company announced the dividend proposal.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Normal
Normal
 

