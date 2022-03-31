Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:11
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) announced in a note to investors a EUR 325 mn loan agreement sealed with Raiffeisen Bank. It is aimed at financing part of the acquisition price of Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited - one of the partners of the 50:50 association that holds concession rights over the Neptun Deep offshore project.

The bank loan agreement was signed in accordance with the conditions approved by the shareholder meeting on December 10, 2021.

Romgaz recently summoned its shareholders for April 28 to give the final approval on the USD 1.06 bln deal with ExxonMobil.

The company’s management expects the deal to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

The loan will be repaid within five years in quarterly instalments, according to the terms of the loan agreement agreed by the shareholders on December 10. The actual terms of the deal sealed with Raiffeisen were not specified. 

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:11
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) announced in a note to investors a EUR 325 mn loan agreement sealed with Raiffeisen Bank. It is aimed at financing part of the acquisition price of Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited - one of the partners of the 50:50 association that holds concession rights over the Neptun Deep offshore project.

The bank loan agreement was signed in accordance with the conditions approved by the shareholder meeting on December 10, 2021.

Romgaz recently summoned its shareholders for April 28 to give the final approval on the USD 1.06 bln deal with ExxonMobil.

The company’s management expects the deal to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

The loan will be repaid within five years in quarterly instalments, according to the terms of the loan agreement agreed by the shareholders on December 10. The actual terms of the deal sealed with Raiffeisen were not specified. 

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week