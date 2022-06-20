Primary care, mental health services to be offered at Bucharest center for refugees

Two doctor's offices offering primary care and mental health services are set to open on Monday, June 20, at the refugee center set up at Romexpo, the Health Ministry announced.

The two offices, set up with support from the local office of the WHO, will provide family medicine, gynecology, and family planning services, as well as psychological counselling and individual and group psychotherapy services.

Informative leaflets on patients' rights to medical services, antibiotics use and vaccination will be offered at the center. These will be available in Ukrainian, Romanian, and English, the ministry said in a release quoted by Agerpres.

The opening date of the two doctor's offices coincides with the World Refugee Day.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

