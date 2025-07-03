Romania’s tax collector ANAF sees revenues up 12% in first half of 2025

The net revenues collected by Romania’s tax agency ANAF for the state budget increased by 12.2% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching RON 245.2 billion (EUR 49 billion), said outgoing ANAF president Nicoleta-Mioara Cîrciumaru. Nevertheless, the net revenues collected by ANAF are RON 3.8 billion (EUR 0.76 billion), or 1.5%, below the program set for the first semester, which was RON 249 billion (EUR 49.8 billion).

The situation could be even more worse depending on potential delays in VAT refunds, excise duty reimbursements, unallocated corporate tax, or amounts due under court rulings but delayed in restitution. These data are not yet known.

"At the end of my term as president of one of the most important public institutions in the country, I must emphasize that all the accomplishments presented were achieved during a period marked by numerous changes and professional challenges,” Nicoleta-Mioara Cîrciumaru said, cited by Profit.ro.

Out of the sums collected by ANAF, she reported net budget revenues of RON 245.22 billion (EUR 49 billion), a 12.2% increase more than the first semester of 2024 (RON 218.55 billion / EUR 43.7 billion). Gross budget revenues totaled RON 266.38 billion (EUR 53.3 billion), a 12.8% increase, or RON 30.28 billion (EUR 6.06 billion) more than the same period in 2024 (RON 236.1 billion / EUR 47.2 billion).

The outgoing agency chief also said that in the past two years, ANAF has taken significant steps toward modernization by implementing digital solutions aimed at increasing budget revenue collection. These included the implementation of the SAF-T system - Standard Audit File for Tax, the expansion of the national e-invoicing system; the implementation of the RO e-VAT system, and others.

The new ANAF chief, Adrian Nicușor Nica, was appointed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. He previously served as head of the prime minister's Control Body.

“To implement this fiscal package, it is evident that a different approach is needed, and today I appointed new leadership at ANAF, at the proposal of the minister of finance, so that by setting performance criteria we can fight both tax evasion and ensure the proper spending of public money and fight against its defrauding,” Ilie Bolojan said during a press conference at Victoria Palace on Wednesday, July 2.

