Romania’s First House program records over 600 requests per day

by Romania Insider
new homes

The First House lending program in Romania has reached a record number of requests, with more than 600 new applications submitted daily, according to the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM).

The fund’s employees will work in the June 1-5 period, when employees in the public sector have a mini holiday. Moreover, FNGCIMM will supplement the number of employees to keep up with the high number of applications.

The main advantages of the First House lending program are the high degree of accessibility and the simple award procedures, said FNGCIMM general director Dumitru Nancu.

The fund represents a non-banking financial institution, with venture capital, which was set up to facilitate the access of small and medium-sized companies to financing. It provides guarantees for financing instruments contracted from commercial banks or other sources.

More than 200,000 Romanians have bought a house via the First House program since it was launched in 2009.

