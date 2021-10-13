More Romanians accept to vaccinate, but it’s too late to stop the fourth wave

The number of Romanians accepting to vaccinate against Covid-19 has visibly increased since the beginning of the fourth wave toward the end of September, but the share of the population immunised by vaccination has not yet increased given the time lag needed to acquire immunity.

Under these circumstances and with the share of fully vaccinated under 30%, the death toll reached an absolute record of 442 on October 12. Meanwhile, 1,667 patients were admitted to intensive care units, testing the capacity of Romanian hospitals.

Under the best-case scenario, the number of new patients spotted with Covid-19 will remain constant for the coming days. But even so, the number of patients in need of intensive care will exceed the capacity of the Romanian hospitals, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the head of the vaccination campaign, G4media.ro reported.

