Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 08:58
Social

More Romanians accept to vaccinate, but it’s too late to stop the fourth wave

13 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of Romanians accepting to vaccinate against Covid-19 has visibly increased since the beginning of the fourth wave toward the end of September, but the share of the population immunised by vaccination has not yet increased given the time lag needed to acquire immunity.

Under these circumstances and with the share of fully vaccinated under 30%, the death toll reached an absolute record of 442 on October 12. Meanwhile, 1,667 patients were admitted to intensive care units, testing the capacity of Romanian hospitals.

Under the best-case scenario, the number of new patients spotted with Covid-19 will remain constant for the coming days. But even so, the number of patients in need of intensive care will exceed the capacity of the Romanian hospitals, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the head of the vaccination campaign, G4media.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 08:58
Social

More Romanians accept to vaccinate, but it’s too late to stop the fourth wave

13 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of Romanians accepting to vaccinate against Covid-19 has visibly increased since the beginning of the fourth wave toward the end of September, but the share of the population immunised by vaccination has not yet increased given the time lag needed to acquire immunity.

Under these circumstances and with the share of fully vaccinated under 30%, the death toll reached an absolute record of 442 on October 12. Meanwhile, 1,667 patients were admitted to intensive care units, testing the capacity of Romanian hospitals.

Under the best-case scenario, the number of new patients spotted with Covid-19 will remain constant for the coming days. But even so, the number of patients in need of intensive care will exceed the capacity of the Romanian hospitals, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the head of the vaccination campaign, G4media.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks