Covid-19: Romania’s daily case count, death toll hit another record high

Romania recorded 16,743 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time the daily number exceeds 16,000.

More than 2,300 cases were reported in Bucharest, while Iași county added 757, Prahova 604, Cluj 513 cases, and Constanța 490.

The Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15 per 1,000 residents in Ilfov county, 14.7 in Bucharest, and 10.37 in Timiș county.

The daily death toll reached another record high as 442 people died, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 40,071, the authorities said in the daily report.

A total of 17,141 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,667 of them to intensive care units. Of the total admitted patients, 467 are minors, and 39 are admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 79,545 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours: 26,586 RT-PCR tests and 52,959 rapid ones.

By October 12, 1,382,531 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,188,975 patients have recovered.

