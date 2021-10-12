Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 14:08
Social

Covid-19: Romania’s daily case count, death toll hit another record high

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 16,743 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time the daily number exceeds 16,000.

More than 2,300 cases were reported in Bucharest, while Iași county added 757, Prahova 604, Cluj 513 cases, and Constanța 490. 

The Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15 per 1,000 residents in Ilfov county, 14.7 in Bucharest, and 10.37 in Timiș county.

The daily death toll reached another record high as 442 people died, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 40,071, the authorities said in the daily report.

A total of 17,141 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,667 of them to intensive care units. Of the total admitted patients, 467 are minors, and 39 are admitted to intensive care units. 

A total of 79,545 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours: 26,586 RT-PCR tests and 52,959 rapid ones.

By October 12, 1,382,531 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,188,975 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 14:08
Social

Covid-19: Romania’s daily case count, death toll hit another record high

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 16,743 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time the daily number exceeds 16,000.

More than 2,300 cases were reported in Bucharest, while Iași county added 757, Prahova 604, Cluj 513 cases, and Constanța 490. 

The Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15 per 1,000 residents in Ilfov county, 14.7 in Bucharest, and 10.37 in Timiș county.

The daily death toll reached another record high as 442 people died, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 40,071, the authorities said in the daily report.

A total of 17,141 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,667 of them to intensive care units. Of the total admitted patients, 467 are minors, and 39 are admitted to intensive care units. 

A total of 79,545 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours: 26,586 RT-PCR tests and 52,959 rapid ones.

By October 12, 1,382,531 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country, and 1,188,975 patients have recovered.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:27
12 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks