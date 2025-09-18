Three out of four Romanians believe Ukraine war greatly impacts Romania, survey shows

Three-quarters of Romanians believe that the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very great and fairly great extent, according to the third edition of the Informat.ro barometer by INSCOP Research, carried out between September 1 and 9.

The monthly survey, which aims to bring to public attention topics of interest, shows that “opinions are evenly distributed among various socio-demographic groups, which shows that the implications of the conflict started by Russia are deeply felt by the population of Romania,” according to Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

Specifically, 39.6% of respondents believe that the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very great extent, 35.3% to a fairly great extent, 11.2% to a small extent, 11.3% to a very small extent, or not at all. 2.7% don’t know or don’t answer.

“The state of anxiety of the citizens is caused mainly by two effects: the security of the country under the risk of the conflict spreading, respectively the economic crisis (energy prices, inflation). Social Democratic voters, women, people over 60, residents of Bucharest and large cities, and people with higher education are more concerned about the risk of the conflict spreading, while far-right party AUR voters, young people aged 18-29, people with primary education, rural residents and public employees are more concerned than the population average about the economic implications of the war (inflation, energy prices, economic crisis,” Ștefureac added.

By political adherence, 73% of PSD voters, 78% of center-right party PNL voters, 69% of reformist party USR voters, and 77% of far-right party AUR voters believe that the war in Ukraine affects Romania to a very great and fairly great extent. Over 70% of nearly all social categories, age groups, and inhabitants of rural or urban areas also agree.

Asked what worries them the most about the war in Ukraine, 43.5% of Romanians mention Romania’s security and the risk of the conflict spreading, 36.2% the economic crisis (energy prices, inflation), 8.5% the stability of the European Union and NATO, and 7.5% the situation of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. 0.7% indicate something else, and 3.7% don’t know or don’t answer.

PSD voters, women, people over 60, residents of Bucharest, and of large urban areas are the population categories most concerned with Romania’s security and the risk of the conflict spreading. The economic crisis is mentioned especially by AUR voters, young people under 30, people with primary education, rural residents, and public employees.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inscop.ro)