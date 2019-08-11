Romania presidential elections 2019: How many Romanians have the right to vote this Sunday?

More than 18.2 million Romanian voters are on the permanent electoral lists for Sunday's presidential elections, according to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). Meanwhile, the total number of voters who lost their voting rights amounts to 19,215.

The total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who are entitled to vote at the presidential elections on Sunday is 715,752, according to the same data. Most of them are in the Republic of Moldova – 230,905, Germany – 101,345, Italy – 62,729, the U.S. – 60,270, and Canada – over 43,600.

A total of 35,917 Romanian citizens residing abroad chose to vote by mail and about 33,800 opted to vote at the polling station. These are voters who registered on the votstrainatate.ro website.

The voting process for the Romanians abroad started at 1AM on Thursday night, Romania time, as the Romanian citizens living abroad have three days to vote at the presidential elections: from Friday (November 8) to Sunday (November 10).

In Romania, the voting process for the first round of the presidential elections will take place on Sunday, between 7AM and 9PM.

