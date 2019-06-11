Romania presidential elections 2019: Where can Romanians vote abroad? Find your polling station

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has organized 835 polling stations abroad for the presidential elections this year, up from less than 300 at the presidential elections in 2014. Moreover, Romanians living abroad have three days to vote: from Friday (November 8) to Sunday (November 10). The authorities have taken these measures to prevent long queues at polling stations as in previous elections when hundreds of Romanians couldn’t cast their ballots.

What is the schedule of voting stations abroad?

On Friday, November 8, the polling stations open at 12:00 (local time) and close at 21:00.

On Saturday, November 9, the polling stations open at 7:00 and close at 21:00.

On Sunday, November 10, the polling stations open at 7:00 and close at 21:00.

Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station headquarters, as well and those outside the polling station headquarters waiting to enter the polling place, can exercise their voting right up to 23:59.

Where are the polling stations in the US?

There are 38 polling stations in the US where Romanians can vote in the 2019 presidential elections. In Chicago, there are three, one of which at the General Consulate. In New York, there are also three. There are also polling stations in Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose (Silicon Valley), Las Vegas, and Dallas. The full list with addresses is here (positions 768 to 805).

Where are the polling stations in the UK and Ireland?

There are 72 polling stations where Romanians living in the UK can vote in the presidential elections, 18 of which are in London. There are also two polling stations in Manchester, Luton, Bristol, Swindon, Plymouth, Leeds, Northampton, Birmingham, Coventry, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. The full list of voting stations in the UK can be found here (positions 540 to 611).

In Ireland, there are 16 polling stations, 10 of which are located in Dublin, at the Royal Dublin Society. For the full list go to the link above (position 266 to 275).

Where are the polling stations in France?

There are 50 polling stations where Romanians can vote in France, five of which are in Paris, at the Embassy, Consular Section and Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). In Marseille, there are three polling stations, and in Lille, Lyon, Strasbourg and Nice there are two. The full list with addresses is available here (positions 121 to 170).

Where are the polling stations in Germany?

In Germany, there are 80 polling stations. In Munchen there are six voting stations (at Hanauer Str. 103), in Nurenberg there are also six (Fürther Str. 205), in Stuttgart there are four, and in Berlin – three (at the Embassy). The full list is available here (positions 172 to 251).

Where are the polling stations in Italy?

Romanians in Italy have 142 polling stations for voting in the presidential elections. In Rome and Turin there are five, in Milan there are three. The full list with addresses is available here (positions 287 to 428).

Where are the polling stations in Spain?

Romanians in Spain have 143 polling stations for voting. In Madrid there are nine, in Zaragoza – five, in Barcelona - three. The full list is here (positions 624 to 766).

Where are the polling stations in Belgium and Netherlands?

There are 23 polling stations in Belgium, of which 12 in Brussels, and 25 in the Netherlands, of which five in Amsterdam and five in Rotterdam.

An interactive map of all the polling stations opened abroad for the 2019 presidential elections is available here.

More information about voting abroad can be found at the following addresses:

https://www.registrulelectoral.ro/

http://www.mae.ro/node/50536

http://www.mae.ro/sites/default/files/file/ghidul_alegatorului_roman_la_sec%C8%9Aiile_de_votare_din_strain%C4%82tate_2019.pdf

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)