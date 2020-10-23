Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 09:07
Romanians are among most reluctant nations to Covid-19 vaccine

23 October 2020
Only 57% of the Romanians polled by IPSOS agency declared ready to vaccinate for Covid-19 once such a vaccine is available - among the lowest share in the group of 28 nations part of the study.

Only the Hungarians, the Polish (56% each) and the Russians (54%) are more reluctant, Radio Europa Libera Romania reported.

The highest confidence in a future vaccine is found in China with 97%, which can also be explained by the way the Chinese state is organized. China is followed by countries hard hit by the pandemic such as Brazil (88%) or India (87%).

The causes invoked by Romanians not ready to vaccinate are not much different from the causes mentioned by other nations: the possible side effects (66%) and lack of efficient protection provided (33%).

An interesting statistic regards the age group of people who want to get the vaccine, with young and old age groups being equally open. 66% of young people (16-24 years old), respectively 66% of people over 55 years old are pro-vaccination, compared to only 51% among those aged 25-55 years.

(Photo source: Dmitri Maruta/Dreamstime.com)

