Romanians are among most reluctant nations to Covid-19 vaccine

Only 57% of the Romanians polled by IPSOS agency declared ready to vaccinate for Covid-19 once such a vaccine is available - among the lowest share in the group of 28 nations part of the study.

Only the Hungarians, the Polish (56% each) and the Russians (54%) are more reluctant, Radio Europa Libera Romania reported.

The highest confidence in a future vaccine is found in China with 97%, which can also be explained by the way the Chinese state is organized. China is followed by countries hard hit by the pandemic such as Brazil (88%) or India (87%).

The causes invoked by Romanians not ready to vaccinate are not much different from the causes mentioned by other nations: the possible side effects (66%) and lack of efficient protection provided (33%).

An interesting statistic regards the age group of people who want to get the vaccine, with young and old age groups being equally open. 66% of young people (16-24 years old), respectively 66% of people over 55 years old are pro-vaccination, compared to only 51% among those aged 25-55 years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dmitri Maruta/Dreamstime.com)