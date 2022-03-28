Romanians join chain of rallies against Russian invasion of Ukraine

The "December 21, 1989" Association held a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, March 27, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated.

Protesters carried signs reading "Stop Putin, Stop War" and "Putin's war targets each of us," local Agerpres reported.

Among the participants in the protest, there were several Ukrainian citizens, some of them refugees, who came with their children.

Adults had their country's flags with them, while children painted the Ukrainian flag on their faces. While their parents chanted "Putin, the murderer", several Ukrainian children trampled on a portrait of Vladimir Putin, which they eventually tore to pieces.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)