Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 09:04
Social

Romanians join chain of rallies against Russian invasion of Ukraine

28 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "December 21, 1989" Association held a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, March 27, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated.

Protesters carried signs reading "Stop Putin, Stop War" and "Putin's war targets each of us," local Agerpres reported.

Among the participants in the protest, there were several Ukrainian citizens, some of them refugees, who came with their children.

Adults had their country's flags with them, while children painted the Ukrainian flag on their faces. While their parents chanted "Putin, the murderer", several Ukrainian children trampled on a portrait of Vladimir Putin, which they eventually tore to pieces.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 09:04
Social

Romanians join chain of rallies against Russian invasion of Ukraine

28 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The "December 21, 1989" Association held a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, March 27, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated.

Protesters carried signs reading "Stop Putin, Stop War" and "Putin's war targets each of us," local Agerpres reported.

Among the participants in the protest, there were several Ukrainian citizens, some of them refugees, who came with their children.

Adults had their country's flags with them, while children painted the Ukrainian flag on their faces. While their parents chanted "Putin, the murderer", several Ukrainian children trampled on a portrait of Vladimir Putin, which they eventually tore to pieces.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions