Over 80% of Romania’s internet users only scroll their social media apps

Romania ranks high when it comes to high-speed internet access rate but much worse when it comes to how the population uses their terminals, according to data disclosed by the president of the IT&C Commission in the Chamber of Deputies, Sabin Sărmaş.

Namely, 80% of those using the internet only check their social media accounts, while only 20% use it to make internet banking payments, G4media.ro reported.

Over 90% of Romanians between the ages of 16 and 74 use the internet, 95% of them regularly, but only 29% of the Romanian population has basic digital skills.

The public services in Romania and the private companies are also digitalized to an extremely low level, the MP stressed.

“It sounds quite harsh that we are in the third world - but this is what the data from all European or world rankings show because Romania has not yet managed to digitize important systems, let alone undergo a digital transformation of public services or a digital transformation of companies Romania,” he stated.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)