Romanians no longer impulsive but will hunt for discounts on Black Friday, studies show

Two new studies centering on Romanians’ purchasing habits in connection with the yearly discount event known as Black Friday show a starkly different image compared to previous years. The findings suggest Romanians traded impulsivity for strategic planning.

According to the latest Cargus survey conducted among 1,036 urban respondents, seven in ten Romanians are tracking desired products online, while almost half also browse specialized online stores. Roughly 88% of shoppers look primarily to the price of goods, followed by delivery cost (26%) and customer reviews (22%).

For most Romanians, Black Friday has become more about useful and planned purchases than a rush for random deals. Almost one third (30.5%) are still attracted by major discounts, but a quarter (25.5%) use the period to buy items they postponed earlier due to price, while 13% plan to purchase necessities, and 10% will shop for holiday gifts.

When it comes to categories, electronics and home appliances remain top choices for half of respondents, followed by clothing and accessories (27%), home and garden products (20%), cosmetics and perfumes (17%), and books and toys (15%).

For most shoppers (63.5%), the biggest Black Friday nightmare is finding big discounts but no stock left. Nearly 20% fear receiving the wrong product, while 11% say the most frustrating scenario would be a delivery delay until after Christmas.

Most Romanians understand how busy the Black Friday period is for online retailers and couriers. Nearly 44% say they are willing to wait up to seven days for delivery, while 10% would wait even longer if the timeframe is communicated transparently at checkout. For 9%, delivery time is irrelevant if the discount is significant. On the other hand, 32% consider a maximum of three days acceptable, but only 15% would pay extra for fast or same-day delivery.

While in previous years Black Friday was often seen as a chance to buy as many discounted products as possible, 2025 finds Romanians more cautious and financially mindful amid the current economic climate. Around four in ten plan to spend less than in 2024, while another 37% expect to keep a similar budget.

Most Romanians (almost 64%) plan to spend under 1,000 RON (EUR 200) on Black Friday deals, and only 13% estimate a budget exceeding 2,500 RON (EUR 500).

At the same time, expectations around discounts are rising. Over 85% of respondents expect genuine price reductions, without artificial mark-ups before the event.

Moreover, four in ten wish for larger stock levels of discounted products, while 35% are looking for more deals on everyday essentials, not only on premium or tech items.

”Black Friday is no longer about the frenzy of discounts, but about smart choices and genuine value. Romanians are no longer shopping impulsively; they’re carefully selecting trusted retailers and products, and are more mindful of their budgets. It’s a clear sign of consumer maturity,” said Belgin Bactali, CEO of Cargus.

A separate study conducted by the market research agency MKOR on roughly 1,000 respondents, “Black Friday Consumer Trends 2025,” confirms that consumers are more strategic with their Black Friday purchases this year.

The significant reduction of impulsive buyers is the strongest revelation of the study. An overwhelming 93% of those who intend to make purchases prepare a list in advance, starting the process 3–4 weeks before. The main driver is the desire to purchase products from a personal wishlist at a better price (53%), followed by the pragmatism of buying Christmas gifts (31%).

“The era when Black Friday was synonymous exclusively with technology and home appliances has ended. In 2025, the average shopping cart has diversified dramatically, including products from 3.9 different categories on average (+1 compared to 2024),” the study notes. Electronics and appliances still top the list, but fashion and beauty products doubled their presence in purchase intentions.

In contrast to the Cargus study, MKOR highlights the rise in the hybrid approach (online + offline) regarding shopping. Roughly 39% of shoppers prefer to purchase items in this way, a growth primarily driven by Gen Z shoppers. According to the study, 56% of young people aged 18 to 28 intend to combine channels, using online for research and physical stores for the experience of testing products and for instant gratification.

“The data from this year confirm a maturation of the Romanian consumer. Black Friday is no longer a sprint but a planning marathon that starts 3–4 weeks in advance. For retailers, this means that the battle is no longer fought only on price on day Z but on building relevance and trust weeks beforehand. Whoever understands that they are selling to a strategist, not to an impulsive hunter, will win in 2025,” said Cori Cimpoca, Founder of MKOR.

However, for the massive segment of 28% of undecided consumers, the key to conversion is clear: the value of the discount. For them, a substantial discount would turn hesitation into purchase. The study shows that the psychological threshold that separates an ordinary offer from a real opportunity stands at an average discount of 54%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)