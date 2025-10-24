Few Romanians plan to increase spending this Black Friday compared to 2024, survey shows

Romanians are not looking forward to Black Friday with more enthusiasm than last year, according to a recent survey. The main reasons are economic instability and the decline in purchasing power.

Around 22% of Romanians say they will not buy anything on Black Friday 2025, and only 15% of Romanians plan to spend more compared to last year, according to a national survey conducted in October at the initiative of tbi bank on a sample of 1,011 respondents.

On the other hand, 41% are cutting their budgets, many by more than half, while almost 44% are trying to keep spending at the same level as last year, hoping to take advantage of discounts on products they actually need.

Overall, 4 in 10 respondents plan to spend up to RON 700 (EUR 138), while another 2 in 10 expect to allocate up to RON 1,500 (EUR 300) for products they’re waiting to buy at Black Friday discounts. Only 11% believe they will spend more than RON 2,000 (EUR 400).

More than 56% of respondents will use money from their personal savings for Black Friday shopping, another 26% will rely solely on their October salary, and 12% plan to use a financing solution to cover the costs.

“Consumers’ behavior this year reflects a clear shift in attitude, away from impulsive spending and toward greater financial responsibility. We see that Romanians are adjusting their budgets according to the economic and social context, choosing to buy only what they truly need and relying mainly on savings rather than credit. This tendency toward planning and self-control indicates a growing financial maturity under the pressure of an unpredictable environment,” said Teodora Șaguna, Head of In-App Shopping, tbi.

Paying in four interest-free installments is the most attractive option for 47% of those who would like to buy something but don’t have the full amount, while 37% say they will only make purchases if they have the entire sum available.

More than 44% of respondents are primarily interested in home appliances, over 40% will also look for electronics discounts, and 29.4% have their eyes on IT products. Nearly 72% say they intend to buy items they personally need or for their household, while 32.3% also plan to purchase Christmas gifts.

Over 53% of respondents believe that this year’s discounts will be smaller than last year’s, especially in the context of the VAT increase, while 32.2% think they will remain the same.

When it comes to how products are selected, nearly 41% say they look for the lowest price on the items they need, 30% buy only if the price meets their expectations, and 22.2% make a purchase only if the discount is substantial.

