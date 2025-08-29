84% of Romanians feel economic changes affecting their lifestyle, study shows

More than eight out of 10 Romanians say the country's current economic situation has directly affected their lifestyle, with nearly half reducing everyday spending to cope with financial pressures, according to a new study released on August 27.

The survey by Reveal Marketing Research found that 84% of respondents reported changes to their daily lives due to economic conditions. To adapt, 49% have cut current expenses such as food and clothing, while 41% have postponed major investments, and 38% have cancelled vacations and leisure activities.

The economic uncertainty has taken an emotional toll, with 30% of Romanians expressing worry, 24% reporting feelings of insecurity, and 23% showing determination to find solutions to their financial challenges.

Rising living costs emerged as the primary concern for 51% of respondents, followed by high taxes and duties at 20%, and lack of future predictability at 18%. Young people aged 18-34 showed particular concern about employment opportunities, with 20% citing a lack of job or promotion prospects as their main obstacle.

Despite the challenges, 45% of Romanians maintain moderate optimism about the economy's recovery, though they expect the process to take more than a year. However, 41% believe conditions will not improve over the next 12 months and may continue deteriorating.

The study was conducted online from August 14-20, 2025, surveying 1,058 urban internet users aged 18 and above.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)