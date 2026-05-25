Over half of Romanians would oppose dismissing president Nicușor Dan, survey says

More than half of Romanians (53%) would vote against the dismissal of Nicușor Dan if a referendum were held on this matter, according to the most recent survey conducted by INSCOP, commissioned by the news platform Informat.ro in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank.

Specifically, if a referendum on the dismissal of the president were held next Sunday, 44% of Romanians say they would vote in favor of this move, while 50.7% would vote against the dismissal. Meanwhile, 5.4% do not know or do not answer.

“If we exclude the 5.4% of respondents who do not know or do not answer this question, it results that 53.1% of Romanians voting against the president’s dismissal, while 46.9% would vote for dismissal in the case of a referendum being held,” the INSCOP statement says.

The data was collected one week after the no-confidence motion, and even then, the difference compared to those who would support the president’s dismissal was still narrow.

The survey comes after a wave of criticism for the president, who was seen as one of the supporters of the no-confidence motion that took down the reformist Ilie Bolojan government. Since then, Dan has been hosting consultations to ensure the formation of another government, although options remain severely limited.

According to INSCOP, those who would vote for the dismissal of president Nicușor Dan in a higher proportion than the rest of the population are: AUR voters (77%), people with primary education (63%), rural residents (55%), and TikTok users (59%).

Those who would vote against the president’s dismissal in a higher-than-average proportion are: PNL voters (86%), USR voters (86%), PSD voters (59%), people over 60 years old (59%), those with higher education (73%), residents of Bucharest (68%), and large urban areas (61%).

In a separate INSCOP poll regarding the president’s role as mediator and the evaluation of the activity of the head of state and the prime minister, 30.5% of respondents said they were very satisfied or fairly satisfied with the activity of prime minister Ilie Bolojan (of these, 8% say they are very satisfied with Ilie Bolojan’s activity, while 17.7% are fairly satisfied). According to the poll, 20.2% are fairly dissatisfied and 47.7% very dissatisfied, while 1.5% do not know or do not answer.

By comparison, 27.6% of Romanians declared themselves very satisfied or fairly satisfied with the activity of Nicușor Dan (4.4% very satisfied and 23.2% are satisfied). Moreover, 27.7% declare themselves fairly dissatisfied, and 42.8% very dissatisfied. The share of non-responses is 1.9%.

The survey data were collected between May 11 and 14, 2026, one week after the no-confidence motion against the Bolojan government, through telephone interviews based on a questionnaire.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)