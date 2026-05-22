Romanian Film Review – Current Favourites: From Comfort to Challenge

So much has been happening recently; it’s the abundance of events typical of late spring. Most happenings have been on my radar for years but one was an absolute surprise, and what a lovely one.

So let's start with it: Bucharest’s Europa cinema (formerly Miorița) is one of the few formerly state-owned cinemas before 1989 still in function. And most remarkable, also a very old one; it opened in 1935. Since late 2024, it has been coordinated by a marvelous group of very young film enthusiasts and turned into a warm, welcoming space, on site and online. Their Facebook and Instagram pages are lively, responsive, adorable. You can read more (in Romanian) about the volunteering team and the challenge to revive a cinema (and also how you can support it).

The weeks are curated by topics and the past one was dedicated to the Cannes film festival. One of the major events worldwide, the French fest wrapped on Saturday, and Europa showed past winners. I will list a few faves here: Justine Triet’s gripping, clever Anatomy of a Fall, Alice Rohrwacher’s wondrous La Chimera, Payal Kapadia’s luminous All We Imagine as Light, Bong Joon Ho’ fantastically dark Parasite. And what a joy to go back further in time and include Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960), which really needs no introduction. The programme of the next week is Yearning. Who can resist a good romance, especially with so many classic comfort pics? From Norman Jewison’s iconic Moonstruck, one the best, most down-to-earth rom-coms, and his zany Only You (again, all the love for Marisa Tomei) to my all-time favourite Paul Thomas Anderson film, Punch Drunk Love (a distinct, eccentric power ode to love) to Wong Kar Wai’s breathtaking In the Mood for Love (must-see on a big screen), Ang Lee’s heartbreaking Brokeback Mountain, Todd Haynes’s stylish Carol, Luca Guadagnino’s rapturous Call Me By Your Name and Céline Sciamma’s luminous Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The last four are passionate queer stories, and I am a particular fan the latter, an impassioned take on the female gaze and desire, and being a woman artist. All are absolute hits and worthy of endless re-watches, and I am delighted to see the diversity in the mix: mainstream, arthouse, US, European, non-European films, many female directors, neurodivergent or queer characters. I haven’t been following the cinema's curation too closely but I promise to have it on my radar from now on because I loved their past events: Geek Week, Marvel vs DC, Female Rage, La Dolce Nouvelle (mixing mostly Italian Neorealism and the Nouvelle Vague, basically two of the most influential currents of European cinema).

Also in Bucharest, but just as the starting point, is KineDok, an initiative that brings recent documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe to unconventional spaces. Organised by One World Romania Association, it reaches more places: Cluj-Napoca on 27 May, Suceava on 28 May, and Oradea on 4 June. Don’t miss Igor Bezinović’s Fiume o morte!, a high-energy, mischievous, brilliant mix of archive footage and staged scenes about the period between autumn 1919 and beginning of 1920 when the Croatian town of Rijeka, on the northern Adriatic coast, was turned into a proto-fascist city-state. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for Updates.

The aforementioned One World Romania festival of documentary dedicated to human rights wrapped its on-site edition a month ago and will continue online with selected titles until 31 May. The international documentary festival for human rights has been consistently excellent, intentional, and community-building. This year turned out to have been a massive challenge, with substantially less financing, leading to an “austerity” edition. Kudos to the team for being transparent about it all, and initiating discussions about resources, whether financial, work and otherwise, and opening the debate for what it takes to work in the field of culture, human rights, and education. There is not one title to favour in the current online line-up but I will say that Lee Anne Schmitt’s Evidence made such an impression on me when I saw it, a rigorous, damning take on the spread of far-right ideology in the US. Enraging, enlightening and urgent.

By Ioana Moldovan, film columnist: ioana.moldovan@romania-insider.com

Picture info & credit: the team of cinema Europa, courtesy of their Facebook page